FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler could exit EADS if BAE merger succeeds
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 5 years ago

Daimler could exit EADS if BAE merger succeeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Should ongoing talks between EADS EAD.PA and British peer BAE Systems (BAES.L) lead to a merger, the Franco-German shareholder pact that ensures a delicate balance of power at the Airbus parent could be dissolved, part-owner Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Thursday.

This would open up the possibility for Daimler to finally exit its stakeholding in EADS, a spokesman for the German automotive group said in a statement.

“Since the planned transaction would also be linked to a possible dissolution of the Shareholder Pact, all options would be open to us in principle -- including the possibility of selling our stake on the open market,” he said in an emailed statement.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.