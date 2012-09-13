FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German government was asked for support in BAE/EADS merger plan: economy ministry
#Business News
September 13, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

German government was asked for support in BAE/EADS merger plan: economy ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has been informed about the plan for Britain’s BAE Systems (BAES.L) and Airbus owner EADS EAD.PA to merge and has been asked to give its support, a German economy ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman said they were currently looking into all the relevant issues related to a planned merger.

BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing (BA.N) in sales and contend with defense cutbacks in Europe and the United States.

A newspaper report saying that the government had already given its blessing to the plan has been denied by industry and political sources.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin

