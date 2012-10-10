Instant View: BAE Systems and EADS merger talks collapse

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks on a $45 billion merger of EADS and BAE Systems collapsed on Wednesday when the governments of France, Germany and Britain failed to reach agreement over a deal to create the world’s largest aerospace and arms group.

Following is a summary of market reaction.

ETIENNE DE DURAND, DIRECTOR OF SECURITY STUDIES AT FRANCE‘S IFRI THINK THANK:

”Given the overall context it does not surprise me this failed - it was always going to be a risky project. Franco-German relations were already difficult because on the big issue, notably management of the euro zone crisis, the two sides don’t see eye to eye either on the timing or the substance.

”We see of course that it is Germany that has leadership on political and economic questions in Europe. France is in the pilot’s cabin but it has not got its hand on the wheel. And that creates difficulties.

“The impression you get is that on neither side of the Rhine were politicians very happy with the EADS-BAE tie-up. It seemed to both sides as if they were being taken for a ride by the other.”

ROGER JOHNSTON, ANALYST AT EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH:

”The industrial logic was there, however the political angle was always going to be the make or break point of it. The need to do a deal was more pressing for BAE than for EADS and I think that still holds true, which leads to questions about what they do next.

“I think they will try to articulate what the strategy is going forward, but there will undoubtedly be speculation about a potential break-up and a potential second suitor coming in at some stage.”

PARIS-BASED ANALYST:

”The gains in EADS are linked to the decoupling from the 60-40 ratio which the shares had aligned with. Now that the deal has failed, that alignment has no reason to exist.

“There remains an uncertainty about what management will do and how this failure will affect group strategy. At first glance, it looks like EADS shares won’t return to their level from before the merger plan was announced.”

PARIS-BASED RISK ARBITRAGE TRADER:

”The reason why EADS stock isn’t popping is because of the loss of management confidence, and the view on the company as being ‘tainted’ since it felt it needed a merger.

“Most EADS shareholders were against the deal from the beginning. Most have held their long positions, and put on an arbitrage trade using their original longs in the first place.”

ZAFAR KHAN, ANALYST, SOCIETE GENERAL:

”I would have thought that they would have gone for an extension but clearly Germany must have dug in their heels for them just to call it a day at this stage.

”I take this as very good news as I didn’t think this was a very good deal. I think it should be a huge sigh of relief for EADS shareholders.

“BAE shareholders need to ask management where they go from here because clearly in agreeing to do this merger there was an implicit admission that maybe their focus on defense was perhaps a failed strategy.”

RICHARD HUNTER, HEAD OF EQUITIES AT HARGREAVES LANSDOWN STOCKBROKERS:

”One of the surprises is probably that the general feeling was that they were at least looking to increase today’s deadline.

”It was clearly a question of shareholder and political issues and they were insurmountable given the time that we had … EADS were going to have the slightly larger representation in the new company so what they haven’t got now is that distraction to the business that they would otherwise have.

“The market perceived that BAE would get a better part of the deal. It was also mooted that should the deal go ahead it might lead to further consolidation in the sector, which now looks less likely.”

RICK JONES, SENIOR TRADER, JN FINANCIAL, LONDON:

“I’ve just taken profits on EADS. The expectations were that the deal would not go through after all the negative news flow. I would expect EADS to go back up to around the 28 or 29 euros level.”

IAN WADDELL, UNITE NATIONAL OFFICER FOR AEROSPACE AND SHIPBUILDING, SAID:

”The highly skilled workforces of both companies are the beating heart of British manufacturing. A merger, with a jobs guarantee, would have created a strong new company that could have protected the UK’s long term interests.

“There was an industrial logic to the merger, but national and political interests proved to be the stumbling block. The UK government now needs to strengthen its ‘golden share’ and send a powerful message that it backs British manufacturing and BAE systems.”