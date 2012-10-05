FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAE denies report of EADS merger collapse
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 5, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

BAE denies report of EADS merger collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British defense group BAE denied on Friday a German media report that its proposed deal with EADS had collapsed.

“The deal is not off and we continue to work towards the 10th October deadline set by the UK Takeover Panel,” a spokesman said. “If the deal was off, we would be issuing a statement to the Stock Exchange.”

Germany’s Der Spiegel news magazine, citing German government sources, reported in its online edition that Britain, France and Germany, whose approval is needed for the $45 billion merger, had failed to agree a deal.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.