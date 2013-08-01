FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAE Systems wins $535 million nuclear arms maintenance contract
August 1, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 4 years

BAE Systems wins $535 million nuclear arms maintenance contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard stands at the entrance to the BAE Systems site in Brough, northern England October 1 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L) on Wednesday said it has won a long-term contract worth $535 million to maintain a share of the U.S. nuclear missile arsenal.

The British arms firm will maintain silo bases that hold intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear warheads and other support functions. The contract expires after 8.5 years.

“Our job is to guarantee that (the system) never fails,” said Erin Moseley, president of BAE Systems’ Support Solutions sector. BAE Systems will work with the U.S. Air Force in its maintenance work, she said.

(This story is corrected to “she” from “he” in paragraph 3)

Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
