BAE Systems wins 300 million pounds UK aircraft support contract

LONDON (Reuters) - British defense company BAE Systems has won a contract worth nearly 300 million pounds ($425.10 million) to provide in-service support to the Royal Air Force’s fleet of fast jet training aircraft, the Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

The five-year contract will include design advice and modification on the ‘Hawk’ aircraft, and will safeguard around 675 jobs at BAE and maintenance partner Babcock International, the ministry said.

Separately, Rolls-Royce was awarded a 79 million pound contract to provide support and maintenance for the Hawk aircraft’s engines, the ministry said.