FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAE Systems wins 300 million pounds UK aircraft support contract
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 28, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

BAE Systems wins 300 million pounds UK aircraft support contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British defense company BAE Systems has won a contract worth nearly 300 million pounds ($425.10 million) to provide in-service support to the Royal Air Force’s fleet of fast jet training aircraft, the Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

The five-year contract will include design advice and modification on the ‘Hawk’ aircraft, and will safeguard around 675 jobs at BAE and maintenance partner Babcock International, the ministry said.

Separately, Rolls-Royce was awarded a 79 million pound contract to provide support and maintenance for the Hawk aircraft’s engines, the ministry said.

Reporting by William James; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.