BAE Systems wins $709 milliom Typhoon support contract
#Deals
March 30, 2012 / 8:57 AM / 6 years ago

BAE Systems wins $709 milliom Typhoon support contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workmen stand in the BAE Systems' Govan shipyard in Glasgow, Scotland May 26, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest defense contractor BAE Systems (BAES.L) on Friday said it had won a 446 million pound ($709.58 million) deal to provide engineering support for Eurofighter Typhoon jets, helping sustain some 600 jobs in Britain.

The five-year contract covers the support of 306 Typhoon jets currently used by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain. The number will increase as more jets are delivered.

“The order will help to sustain around 600 jobs at BAE Systems’ Warton and Samlesbury sites in Lancashire focused on engineering, supply chain and project management,” BAE said in a statement.

BAE has been hit by continued cuts to military spending by the United States and Britain, a delay in key orders and the end of the Iraq war. As a result, the group said last year that it would cut around 3,000 jobs in Britain.

Shares in BAE were 0.4 percent down at 299.1 pence by 0840 GMT. ($1 = 0.6285 British pounds)

Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Neil Maidment

