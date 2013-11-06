FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAE to stop shipbuilding at Portsmouth shipyard: BBC
November 6, 2013 / 9:39 AM / 4 years ago

BAE to stop shipbuilding at Portsmouth shipyard: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard stands at the entrance to the BAE Systems site in Brough, northern England October 1 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON (Reuters) - British defense contractor BAE Systems (BAES.L) is set to announce the end of shipbuilding at its Portsmouth shipyard on the south coast of England, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said that the announcement, originally expected on Thursday, would be brought forward to Wednesday morning. It said no new ships would be built at Portsmouth although repair and maintenance work would continue there.

The BBC reported late on Tuesday that the company was set to announce potentially more than 1,000 job losses across its three ships yards in Glasgow and Portsmouth. It employs 1,200 in shipbuilding at Portsmouth.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Rhys Jones

