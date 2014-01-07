FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAE picks former General Dynamics executive as U.S. CEO
January 7, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

BAE picks former General Dynamics executive as U.S. CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BAE Systems sign is seen at the entrance to the naval dockyards in Portsmouth, southern England November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British defense contractor BAE Systems (BAES.L) has appointed Jerry DeMuro as president and chief executive of its U.S. unit, replacing Linda Hudson who announced her retirement in August last year.

Demuro, who previously served as executive vice president and corporate vice president at General Dynamics’s (GD.N) information systems and technology group, will take up the position on February 1, BAE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Linda Hudson will retire from the board on February 1.

“His experience will be of immense benefit as the company strives to maintain its strong performance in the United States core defense market and increase its focus on new international and commercial opportunities,” BAE’s Chief Executive Ian King said.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton

