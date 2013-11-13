GAO rules for BAE Systems in Navy contract protest

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Wednesday ruled in favor of BAE Systems PLC after the British company filed a formal protest against the U.S. Navy’s decision to award to Raytheon Co a contract for a next-generation electronic jammer, a spokesman for BAE said.

BAE had launched the protest with the GAO in July, saying it had concerns with how the Navy had evaluated its offering to win a deal worth $279 billion.