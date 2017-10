Actor Ben Affleck is shown in a scene from the film "Argo" in this publicity photo released to Reuters January 10, 2013. The film has been nominated for best picture for the 85th Academy Awards Thursday. The Oscars will be presented in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Claire Folger/Warner Bros Entertainment/Handout

LONDON (Reuters) - Ben Affleck’s “Argo” won the BAFTA award for best film on Sunday, extending a winning run that has given it strong momentum as the Oscars loom.

“Argo”, a drama about the rescue of American hostages in Iran in 1979, had already won best movie drama at the Golden Globes and several other prestigious U.S. trophies.