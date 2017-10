Factbox: Winners in main categories at BAFTA film awards

LONDON (Reuters) - Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the BAFTAs, Britain’s top film awards, which took place in London on Sunday.

BEST FILM: “Argo”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: “Skyfall”

BEST DIRECTOR: Ben Affleck for “Argo”

LEADING ACTOR: Daniel Day-Lewis in “Lincoln”

LEADING ACTRESS: Emmanuelle Riva in “Amour”

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Christoph Waltz in “Django Unchained”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Anne Hathaway in “Les Miserables”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Quentin Tarantino for “Django Unchained”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: David O. Russell for “Silver Linings Playbook”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: “Amour”

ORIGINAL MUSIC: “Skyfall”

CINEMATOGRAPHY: “Life of Pi”