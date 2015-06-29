Baha Mar resort in Bahamas files for U.S. bankruptcy

(Reuters) - The developer of the $3.5 billion Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas filed for bankruptcy in the United States on Monday and blamed its Chinese general contractor for missing its completion deadline, costing critical revenue.

The resort, which has delayed its opening that was scheduled for last year, features four hotels with 2,323 rooms, gambling, convention space, a golf course and more than 40 restaurants and bars. Once completed, the project’s annual payroll of $130 million will represent 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, according to a court filing.

The bankruptcy will allow Baha Mar Ltd to borrow up to $80 million, with approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

“The general contractor repeatedly has missed construction deadlines,” said a statement from Sarkis Izmirlian, the developer’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Unable to open, the resort has been left without a sufficient source of revenue to continue our existing business.”

Izmirlian will provide the loan to finance the company during its bankruptcy, according to a court filing.

Baha Mar missed its originally scheduled opening date of December 2014, and the date was pushed to March 2015. The company’s monthly costs swelled by $4 million this year as it hired more than 2,000 employees for the scheduled opening on March 27, according to a court filing by Thomas Dunlap, the company’s president.

However, the contractor missed the March opening with no warning, according to Dunlap’s court filing.

In court documents, the company included board minutes that showed the directors discussed “possibly imminent proceedings” against China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, the parent of the general contractor China Construction America Inc or CCA.

Dunlap said in court papers that CCA alleges that Baha Mar owes the contractor about $140 million.

Baha Mar estimated its assets are worth $3.1 billion and put liabilities $2.7 billion, most of which stems from a $2.4 billion secured loan owed to the Export-Import Bank of China, according to court documents.

CCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The massive complex was being developed a few miles from the 171-acre Atlantis resort that a Brookfield Asset Management fund took control of in a 2012 debt restructuring. The Atlantis resort was originally developed by South African hotelier Sol Kerzner.

The case is Northshore Mainland Services Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 15-11402.