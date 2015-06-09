Five rescued off Bahamas after plane ditched at sea

NASSAU, Bahamas (Reuters) - Five passengers aboard a small plane that crashed in the sea off the Bahamas were rescued late Monday, including an 8-month-old baby, after their life raft was spotted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, officials said.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force picked them up and transported them back to the Bahamas, officials said on Tuesday, adding there were no reported injuries.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescue crew joined the search after being alerted on Monday evening that the Cessna aircraft went down about 12 miles southeast of Nassau, Bahamas.

The aircraft was reported to have taken off from Crooked Islands, Bahamas, en route to Nassau, the Coast Guard said.

Glenys Hanna-Martin, the Bahamas minister of transport and aviation, said the single-engine Cessna was forced by engine trouble to ditch in the sea.

The passengers were all Bahamanian including the pilot, Anthiqueko Gibson, according to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, which posted a report on its Facebook page.