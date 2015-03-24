FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian podiatrist found stabbed to death in Bahamas
March 25, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Australian podiatrist found stabbed to death in Bahamas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASSAU, Bahamas (Reuters) - An Australian podiatrist who invented a successful line of orthotics was found stabbed to death on Tuesday in an exclusive Bahamian gated community, police said.

Police reported they found the body of Phillip Vasyli, who invented Orthaheel orthotics, with numerous stab wounds after being called to Old Fort Bay, a high-end community just west of Nassau, the Bahamas’ capital.

Investigators said they believe the internationally known podiatrist had been dead for several hours before police were called.

Vasyli owned two homes in Old Fort Bay and had an office in the community’s medical center.

The founder of Vasyli International, now called Vionic Group, he invented the Orthaheel orthotic in 1991, according to the company website. The technology is used in shoes and inserts sold in 25 countries.

Reporting by Neil Hartnell; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Cynthia Osterman

