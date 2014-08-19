FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small plane from Florida crashes off Bahamas, four dead
August 19, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Small plane from Florida crashes off Bahamas, four dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rescue workers carry from a boat to a hearse the body of one of the victims of a small plane that crashed near the airport of Grand Bahama Island, in East Grand Bahama August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vandyke Hepburn

MIAMI (Reuters) - Four people died after their small plane crashed in the sea off the island of Grand Bahama on Monday, according to Bahamian officials.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration first reported the twin-engine Cessna went missing around 11 a.m., U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Jon-Paul Rios said.

“I was told it had gone down in the vicinity of Freeport, Bahamas, about 6 miles (10 km) from the airport,” he said.

The plane left the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport in northeastern Florida headed toward the island chain about 60 miles (100 km) off the U.S. coast.

Bahamian police said there were no survivors. Rescue workers later recovered the bodies and brought them ashore, according to local media reports. No information about the passengers was available while next of kin were being notified.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson and Vandyke Hepburn; Editing by David Adams, Eric Walsh and Peter Cooney

