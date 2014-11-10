FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plane crash kills nine, including church leader, on Grand Bahama
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 10, 2014 / 3:13 AM / 3 years ago

Plane crash kills nine, including church leader, on Grand Bahama

Neil Hartnell

2 Min Read

NASSAU Bahamas (Reuters) - A private jet struck a construction crane on approach to Grand Bahama International Airport on Sunday and crashed, killing all nine people aboard, including the leader of the Bahamas Faith Ministries, police and civil aviation officials said.

Pastor Myles Munroe was headed across the island chain from Lynden Pindling International Airport near Nassau, capital of the archipelago nation, to Grand Bahama, where authorities said they believed he was due to host a church conference.

Munroe was accompanied by his wife, Ruth, as well as his Bahamas Faith Ministries deputy, Richard Pinder, another pastor and his family, sources said. All nine passengers and crew perished in the crash, Grand Bahamas police said.

Authorities said the Lear jet exploded on impact with a crane at the Grand Bahama Ship Yard and plunged into a junkyard below as it was making its landing approach for Grand Bahama about 5:10 p.m. EST, roughly an hour after takeoff from Nassau.

The Bahamas Faith Ministries is among the largest religious congregations in the island chain, with thousands of worshipers, and Munroe is a well-known author, leadership consultant and frequent visitor to various African countries.

The Civil Aviation Department said it would launch a full-scale investigation of the crash at daylight on Monday.

Editing by Steve Gorman and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.