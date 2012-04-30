Bahrain orders retrial for hunger striker, protest leaders

Thousands of anti-government protesters take part in a march organised by Bahrain's leading opposition party Al Wafaq, in Jid Hafa neighbourhood, west of Manama, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - A Bahraini court has ordered a retrial for jailed hunger striker Abdulhadi al-Khawaja and 20 other men convicted in a military court of leading last year’s pro-democracy uprising, but ruled they would remain in jail until new verdicts are reached.

The Sunni Muslim monarchy crushed mass protests led by Bahrain’s Shi‘ite majority with Saudi military help a year ago. But Shi‘ite unrest has resurged of late, challenging rulers who host the U.S. Fifth Fleet as a strategic bulwark against Iran.

Khawaja, who with his fellow defendants will now be tried in a civilian court, has been refusing food for over two months and is at risk of dying, his family has said.

“The court is (ordering) that the trial take place again and that testimony from prosecution and defense witnesses be heard once more as if it is a new trial,” the official Bahraini news agency BNA said on Monday.

“Cassation Court rulings do not allow for releasing defendants as long as they were imprisoned during the first trial,” it said.

Defense lawyer Mohammed al-Jishi, who attended Monday’s session, said the presiding judge stated that the men would not be released. International rights groups have said they should be freed without conditions.

The convicted men - none of whom appeared in court - are believed to be among hundreds that an international rights commission said in November were tortured during a period of martial law imposed to help quell the uprising.

They were sentenced by a military court last year for organizing the protests led by majority Shi‘ite Muslims that threatened the Sunni Muslim monarchy’s grip on power.

The main charge was “forming a terrorist group with intent to overturn the system of government”, but also included collaborating with a foreign state - an apparent reference to Shi‘ite power Iran across the Gulf from Bahrain.

Eight of the group were given life sentences, including Khawaja and opposition leaders Hassan Mushaimaa and Abdulwahhab Hussein. They had expressed support for turning the Gulf Arab state into a republic.

Although the government accused the protesters of having Shi‘ite sectarian aims, the activists include Sunni Muslim Ibrahim Sharif, leader of the secular opposition party Waad. Sharif was serving a five-year term.

A military appeals court upheld the sentences in September. Seven of the 21 were convicted but in absentia, including blogger Ali Abdulemam who was given a 15-year sentence and is in hiding.

A military crackdown halted last year’s revolt and a government-appointed rights commission subsequently found that thousands of people were arrested and many tortured.

Bahraini authorities have begun to carry out media, judicial and police reforms to defuse discontent but opposition parties have dismissed the moves as insufficient and street unrest has resumed, with regular clashes between protesters and police.

Bahrain witnesses disturbances on a daily basis in Shi‘ite neighborhoods in which police fire tear gas, sound grenades and birdshot while youths throw petrol bombs. The turmoil has slowed the economy as the banking and tourism sectors shrink.

Shi‘ites complain of systemic political and economic discrimination. The government denies this, saying many Shi‘ites hold government positions and help run the economy.