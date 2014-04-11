FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Policeman hurt in Bahrain bomb blast:ministry
#World News
April 11, 2014 / 6:29 PM / 3 years ago

Policeman hurt in Bahrain bomb blast:ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANAMA (Reuters) - A policeman was wounded when a homemade bomb exploded in a village in Bahrain on Friday, the Interior Ministry said, in the latest of a series of attacks by suspected Shi‘ite Muslim militants on security forces.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast in the village of al-Daih, west of the capital Manama.

“A terrorist act targeted the lives of policemen who were on duty in the village of al-Daih, using a homemade bomb that injured one security man,” the ministry said in a brief statement.

Bahrain has for three years been grappling with unrest by its Shi‘ite Muslim community demanding political reform and an end to perceived discrimination in the Sunni Muslim-ruled country. Bahrain denies discrimination.

The Western-allied kingdom is the base for the U.S. Fifth Fleet and a bulwark against Shi‘ite giant Iran across the Gulf.

In the most serious attack in recent months, three policemen were killed in a bomb attack on March 3 in Daih while security forces were trying to disperse a group who were blocking roads in the village after a funeral.

Since then, several explosions, mostly of homemade bombs, have injured at least three policemen in Shi‘ite villages around Manama.

A bomb exploded in a car in Manama on Sunday as the kingdom hosted a Formula One motor racing Grand Prix. No one was hurt and the Grand Prix was unaffected.

Reporting by Farishta Saeed; writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
