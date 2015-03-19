FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two policemen injured by bomb at Shi'ite village in Bahrain: MOI
#World News
March 19, 2015 / 7:18 PM / 2 years ago

Two policemen injured by bomb at Shi'ite village in Bahrain: MOI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA (Reuters) - A bomb blast in a Shi‘ite village in Bahrain injured two police officers on Thursday, the country’s interior ministry said.

“A terrorist blast injured two on-duty policemen in Karana village,” it said on its Twitter account, giving no further details.

Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, was swept by unrest during the 2011 “Arab Spring” uprisings when the majority Shi‘ites - who the government denies discriminating against - demanded political reforms.

Since then, there have been sporadic protests and a growing number of bomb attacks.

Reporting by Farishta Saeed; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
