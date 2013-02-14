FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain says security official killed in attack
#World News
February 14, 2013 / 9:57 PM / in 5 years

Bahrain says security official killed in attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Anti-government protesters, one of them holding a Bahraini flag, run to take cover from tear gas fired by riot police to disperse them during clashes in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain said on Thursday a security official had been killed in a “terrorist attack” using what it said was an inflammable projectile, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry on its Twitter account.

The incident late on Thursday followed clashes between security forces and demonstrators on the second anniversary of the uprising by majority Shi‘ite Muslims, demanding democratic reform.

A 16-year-old demonstrator was killed and a number of other people were injured in the unrest.

Reporting by Ali Abdel Atti in Cairo; Writing by Sami Aboudi in Dubai; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
