FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine Bahrainis jailed for life over alleged bomb factory
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Nine Bahrainis jailed for life over alleged bomb factory

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANAMA (Reuters) - A court jailed nine Bahrainis for life on Monday for forming a militant group, manufacturing explosives and plotting attacks aimed at destabilizing the kingdom, state news agency BNA reported.

The trial was the latest in a series involving alleged anti-government activists in the Gulf Arab state, still beset by political tensions more than two years after security forces quelled pro-democracy protests led by Shi‘ite Muslims.

BNA said the convicted men had turned a Manama warehouse into a bomb factory, where they had prepared explosives to attack security forces, civilians and private and public property “with the aim of undermining the stability of the country and harming its economic foundations”.

Pro-democracy protests erupted in 2011, led by majority Shi‘ites demanding an end to the Sunni monarchy’s political domination of Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Bahrain accuses Shi‘ite Iran of fuelling the unrest, something Tehran denies, and says it is fighting terrorists. In July, a homemade bomb killed a policeman in a northern village.

BNA said that four of those convicted in the case, which dates back to 2012, were in custody, suggesting that the other five are at large. It said some were behind a November 2011 bombing that damaged cars near the country’s exhibition center.

Reporting by Farishta Saeed; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.