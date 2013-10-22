FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One killed in Bahrain explosion- Interior Ministry
October 22, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

One killed in Bahrain explosion- Interior Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - An explosion shook a village in Bahrain late on Tuesday and one person was killed, police and witnesses said.

The cause of the explosion in the village of Bani Jamra, west of the capital Manama, was not immediately clear. Some witnesses said it was caused by a bomb.

The Interior Ministry said police received a call from a person reporting the blast and were told one person was dead at the scene.

“Police deployed to the area and dealt with a suspicious object,” the ministry said on its Twitter account without elaborating.

The majority Shi‘ite country, ruled by the Sunni al-Khalifa family, has been buffeted by political turmoil since 2011 when mostly Shi‘ite protesters took to the streets calling for political reforms and more say in government.

Writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

