Protests, clashes in Bahrain before Formula One race
April 21, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

Protests, clashes in Bahrain before Formula One race

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANAMA (Reuters) - Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in anti-government protests and activists reported clashes in several districts on Saturday, the eve of a Formula One Grand Prix race.

Around 7,000 people took part in a march called by opposition parties in Diraz, holding banners for democratic reforms in the Shi‘ite-majority Gulf Arab state, which is governed by the Sunni Muslim Al Khalifa family.

They held up a banner depicting Formula One race drivers as riot police beating up protesters.

In al-Bilad al-Qadeem, a Shi‘ite neighborhood of the capital Manama, police fired tear gas to stop several hundred protesters reaching a main road.

“They used rubber bullets, tear gas and sound bombs,” said Mohammed al-Maskati of the Bahrain Youth Society for Human Rights.

He said the march was held in protest against the death of Salah Abbas Habib, whose body was found dead on Saturday morning after he took part in clashes with police on Friday night. Habib was a native of the neighborhood, Maskati said.

Activists also said tear gas was fired against protesters in Budaiya.

Reporting by Warda al-Jawahiry and Andrew Hammond; Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Peter Graff

