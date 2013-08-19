FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain Investcorp sells Skrill to CVC Capital for 600 million euros
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 19, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Bahrain Investcorp sells Skrill to CVC Capital for 600 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Investcorp INVB.BH said on Monday that it had agreed to sell British online payments services firm Skrill Group to private equity group CVC Capital Partners CVC.UL for 600 million euros ($800 million).

As part of the deal, Investcorp will keep a “substantial” minority position in the company and retain a seat on Skrill’s board, the company said in an emailed statement. It did not elaborate on the size of the stake.

Investcorp Technology Partners, the private equity firm’s technology arm, bought Skrill, or Moneybookers as it was formerly called, for 105 million euros in March 2007, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

At the time of the acquisition, Skrill generated revenues of 7.8 million euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 3.7 million euros. It now employs about 700 people and in 2012, generated over 200 million euros in revenues and 50 million euros in EBITDA, Investcorp said.

Barclays (BARC.L) advised the Bahraini firm on the sale.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.