Iran threatens Arabs as much as Islamic State says Bahrain
October 31, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Iran threatens Arabs as much as Islamic State says Bahrain

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA (Reuters) - Iranian support for subversion in Arab states is as big a threat to the region as the Islamic State jihadist group, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said on Saturday at a security conference in Manama.

“These actions are no less a threat to us than Daesh,” he said, using the Arabic acronym for the jihadist group and accusing Iran of smuggling arms into Bahrain.

He added that the Houthi militia in Yemen, which Gulf states are fighting and accuse of being a proxy for Iran, which the group Tehran both deny, can have a future in the country so long as it disarms and participates in a political solution.

Reporting by William Maclean and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Angus McDowall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
