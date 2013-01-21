FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain king invites opposition to restart talks
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 21, 2013 / 8:33 PM / 5 years ago

Bahrain king invites opposition to restart talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa attends Arab summit in Riyadh January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s king invited opposition parties to restart stalled talks, officials said on Monday, in the latest sign of efforts to break a political deadlock since a crackdown on a popular uprising in 2011.

King Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa issued a directive inviting “representatives of the political societies and independent members of the political community” to resume a national dialogue, the kingdom’s Information Affairs Authority said.

The ruling Al-Khalifa family, who are Sunni Muslims, used martial law and help from Gulf neighbors to put down the revolt in March 2011. Protesters accused the government of discriminating against Bahrain’s majority Shi‘ite Muslim population.

Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.