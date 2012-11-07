Bahrain revokes nationality of 31 over national security

An anti-government protester gestures towards riot police during clashes in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Bahraini government, facing an uprising led by its Shi‘ite majority, has revoked the nationality of 31 men for damaging national security, state news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.

The men include London-based dissidents Saeed al-Shehabi and Ali Mushaima, son of jailed opposition leader Hassan Mushaima, as well as clerics, human rights lawyers and activists, according to Mohammed al-Mascati, head of the Bahrain Youth Centre for Human Rights.

In April, Ali Mushaima scaled the roof of Bahrain’s embassy in London to publicize opposition demands for democratic change.

Also on the list published by BNA were two former parliamentarians from the leading Shi‘ite party Wefaq, Jawad and Jalal Fairooz, who are of Shi‘ite Iranian descent.

The ruling Al Khalifa family used martial law and help from Gulf neighbors to put down a Shi‘ite-led uprising against alleged discrimination that began last year, but unrest has resumed. Shi‘ite protesters and police clash almost daily.

Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based as a bulwark against Iran, accuses Tehran of encouraging the unrest and has promised a tough response as talks with the opposition have stalled.

Matar Matar, a senior member of Wefaq, said the move was an escalation of the conflict in Bahrain and accused the government of having granted nationality to Sunni Muslim foreigners to boost their numbers in the country.

“They want to replace us as a pro-democracy movement via nationalization of mercenaries and revoking our nationality,” Matar said.

“This is a reflection of a complex persecution policy against race, sect and political orientation. It is against Bahrain’s Persian minority, Shi‘ites and the pro-democracy movement in general.”

It was not clear whether the men would be expelled from Bahrain.

In a similar move last December, the United Arab Emirates revoked the citizenship of seven Islamist activists, saying they posed a threat to national security. Some of the men had demanded greater powers for the Federal National Council, an elected body which advises the government.

Bahrain announced the move a day after the government said it had arrested four suspects in multiple bombings that killed two people in the capital Manama and accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of being behind the attacks.

The five home-made bombs on Monday bore the hallmarks of Hezbollah, the Shi‘ite group allied with Iran, authorities said.