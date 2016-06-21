FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns of an Islamic revolution in Bahrain: statement
June 21, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns of an Islamic revolution in Bahrain: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday condemned Bahrain's decision to revoke the citizenship of the spiritual leader of its Shi'ite Muslim majority, saying the move would encourage a rebellion in the country.

"There is no doubt that the unwise decision of the Al Khalifa (rulers of Bahrain) against the top Shi'ite cleric (Ayatollah Isa Qassim) would add to the flame of an Islamic revolution movement in Bahrain and will form a devastating rebellion against the dependent rulers of this country," the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement published by Fars news agency.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

