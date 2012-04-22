Factbox: Bahrain's 2012 Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Bahrain’s Grand Prix was held on Sunday despite anger from some rights activists and pro-democracy protesters who have denounced the race as a gaudy spectacle promoted by a ruling family that crushed demonstrations in 2011.

Here are some facts about the Formula One race in Bahrain:

* The race costs the government an estimated $40 million in annual hosting fees. Organizers hope the 2012 race will show that normal life has returned to the Gulf island kingdom after the 2011 crack down. Some $150 million has been invested in total on the track.

* The track also comprises an 8-storey VIP tower (Sakhir Tower) with a roof terrace, VIP suites, a restaurant and administration offices.

- There is a total seating capacity for 45,000 spectators.

- The main grandstand has room for 10,500 spectators as well as first class hospitality suites.

* In 2010, when the Grand Prix was last held in Bahrain and was the season-opener, the race weekend attracted over 100,000 visitors from across the Middle East and elsewhere. A study said the race had a gross economic impact of approximately $295 million and had supported around 3,000 jobs.

* The Bahrain race is part of a 20-race calendar that generates annual revenues of $2 billion.

* In Britain, the All Party Parliamentary Group for Democracy in Bahrain wrote to F1 sponsors, urging them to boycott Sunday’s Grand Prix. The letter was sent to Royal Dutch Shell, Vodafone, Unilever, Total, Siemens, Red Bull, UBS, News Corp, Hugo Boss, Ferrari, ExxonMobil, Deutsche Post and Daimler.

SOME RACE DETAILS:

* There are 57 laps and the race distance is 308.2 km.

* Michael Schumacher holds the Bahrain race lap record, set in 2004 for Ferrari in a time of one minute 30.252 seconds.

BAHRAIN STATISTICS:

YEAR WINNER POLE FASTEST LAP

2004 Michael Schumacher Michael Schumacher Michael Schumacher

2005 Fernando Alonso Fernando Alonso Pedro de la Rosa

2006 Fernando Alonso Michael Schumacher Nico Rosberg

2007 Felipe Massa Felipe Massa Felipe Massa

2008 Felipe Massa Robert Kubica Heikki Kovalainen

2009 Jenson Button Jarno Trulli Jarno Trulli

2010 Fernando Alonso Sebastian Vettel Fernando Alonso

2011 The Grand Prix was cancelled due to unrest.

2012 Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel

Sources: Reuters/www.fia.com (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)