Bahrain jails reporter on terrorism charges: rights group

RIYADH (Reuters) - Bahrain this week jailed a freelance photographer for 10 years and stripped him of his nationality after convicting him of terrorism, the media rights group Reporters sans Frontiers said on Tuesday.

Sayed Ahmed Al Mousawi was accused of giving mobile phone SIM cards to demonstrators and taking photographs of anti-government protests, RSF reported.

A report on Bahrain News Agency late on Monday quoted Prosecution Advocate General Ahmed al-Hammadi as saying the High Court had sentenced three defendants to 15 years in prison and three to 10 years for setting up and joining a terrorist cell.

None of those sentenced were named and it was not clear if Mousawi was among them.

It quoted him as saying they had trained to make explosives, conducted illegal rallies, possessed petrol bombs, committed forgery for the purpose of terrorism and attempted murder in 2013 and 2014.

The Sunni Muslim-led island kingdom, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet in the Gulf, has experienced sporadic unrest since mass protests in 2011 led by majority Shi‘ites demanding reforms and a bigger role in government.

The government denies opposition charges it discriminates against Shi‘ites and says the opposition has a sectarian agenda and is backed by Shi‘ite power Iran, a charge Tehran and Shi‘ite groups deny.

In a separate case reviewed by the same court, a judge sentenced 16 defendants to 15 years in prison and three others to 10 years, BNA quoted Hammadi as saying.

On Nov 16, Bahrain jailed 12 people and revoked their citizenship for carrying out bomb attacks on police in 2013 and 2014, it said.