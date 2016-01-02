Bahrain police fire tear gas at dozens protesting Saudi cleric's execution: witness

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain police fired tear gas at several dozen people protesting the execution by Saudi Arabia on Saturday of a prominent Saudi Shi‘ite cleric, an eyewitness said.

Demonstrators carrying pictures of the cleric, Nimr al-Nimr, faced security forces in a standoff in the Shi‘ite Muslim village of Abu-Saiba, west of the capital Manama.

Activists have called for protests in the Sunni-ruled island kingdom, a sign that Nimr’s death may inflame already raging sectarian tensions in the Middle East.