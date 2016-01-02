FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain police fire tear gas at dozens protesting Saudi cleric's execution: witness
#World News
January 2, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain police fire tear gas at dozens protesting Saudi cleric's execution: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain police fired tear gas at several dozen people protesting the execution by Saudi Arabia on Saturday of a prominent Saudi Shi‘ite cleric, an eyewitness said.

Demonstrators carrying pictures of the cleric, Nimr al-Nimr, faced security forces in a standoff in the Shi‘ite Muslim village of Abu-Saiba, west of the capital Manama.

Activists have called for protests in the Sunni-ruled island kingdom, a sign that Nimr’s death may inflame already raging sectarian tensions in the Middle East.

Reporting by Gulf Bureau; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
