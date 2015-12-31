Bahrain sentences man to death for bomb attack: prosecutor

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Bahraini man was sentenced to death on Thursday for a bomb attack last year that killed a policemen and a civilian in Dimistan village west of the capital Manama, the public prosecution, quoted by state news agency BNA, said.

The prosecutor’s office said the High Criminal Court jailed 22 other suspects in the same case for life, according to a statement posted on BNA. None of those sentenced were named.

Bahrain has been caught up in a regional tussle for influence between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi‘ite Iran, with authorities here blaming Shi‘ite groups for attacks and accusing them of having links to Iran. Tehran denies this.

Discontent remains high almost five years after mass protests by the majority Shi‘ite Muslims demanding reforms from the Sunni monarchy.

Several policemen have been killed in a series of violent incidents in the strategic Gulf Arab nation which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet.