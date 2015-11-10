FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahraini prosecutor says eight men jailed for up to 10 years for terrorism
November 10, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Bahraini prosecutor says eight men jailed for up to 10 years for terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Bahraini prosecutor said on Tuesday that eight Bahraini men had been sentenced to between three and ten years in jail for terrorism, according to state news agency BNA.

Public Prosecutor Ahmed al-Hammadi said the convictions related to “setting tires on fire, placing an object resembling a bomb in a public place, gathering publicly, rioting and possession of Molotov cocktails (petrol bombs)”.

On Monday, the same court had handed down 10-year sentences to two men for “military training and use of weapons and explosives in Iraq” and revoked their citizenship.

Home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, Bahrain’s Shi‘ites staged massive protests during the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings to demand political reforms.

The government denies discriminating against Shi‘ites.

The Sunni Muslim-ruled kingdom says Shi‘ite neighbor Iran is trying to foment unrest among its majority Shi‘ite population. Tehran denies this.

Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Louise Ireland

