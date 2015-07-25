Bahrain says disrupts bid to smuggle in explosives, arrests two

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain authorities have disrupted an attempt to smuggle high-grade explosives, automatic weapons and ammunition into the country by sea and have arrested two Bahraini suspects, the Interior Ministry said.

The two suspects had admitted receiving the shipment from Iranian handlers outside Bahrain’s territorial waters, it said, adding that one of them had received military training in Iran in 2013.

Bahrain said earlier it had recalled its ambassador to Tehran for consultations after what it said were repeated hostile statements made by Iranian officials.

The statements were a reflection of Iran’s unfriendly attitude towards the Gulf Arab monarchy and an interference in its internal affairs, a statement on state news agency BNA said.

Sunni Muslim-ruled Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, often accuses Iran, a Shi‘ite Muslim theocracy, of seeking to subvert Bahrain.

Iran denies interfering in Bahrain, although it acknowledges it does support opposition groups seeking greater political and economic rights for Bahrain’s Shi‘ite community.

The ministry statement said the coastguard intercepted a vessel on July 15 heading towards Bahrain and seized about 44 kg (97 pounds) of C4 explosive, eight Kalashnikov assault rifles, 32 Kalashnikov magazines, and ammunition and detonators.