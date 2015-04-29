FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain sentences man to death for killing policeman: agency
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Bahrain sentences man to death for killing policeman: agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANAMA (Reuters) - A Bahraini man was sentenced to death on Wednesday for a bomb attack last year that killed a policemen, the state news agency reported.

The BNA news agency quoted the Bahraini public prosecutor’s office as saying the High Criminal Court also sentenced 11 other suspects, most of them in absentia, in the same case to terms ranging from 10 years to life in jail and ordered them stripped of their citizenship.

None of the convicted men were named.

Bahrain has been caught up in a region-wide tussle for influence between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi‘ite Iran, with authorities here blaming Shi‘ite groups for attacks and accusing them of having links to Iran. Tehran denies this.

Several policemen were killed in a series of violent incidents last year in the strategically located Gulf Arab country, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, and where discontent remains entrenched more than four years after mass protests by majority Shi‘ite Muslims demanding reforms.

In one of the attacks last July, a policeman identified as Mahmoud Fareed died after a bomb went off near the village of East Eker, south of the capital Manama.

BNA said Wednesday’s ruling was subject to an appeal.

According to deathpenaltyworldwide.org, Bahrain staged its last execution in 2010. A human rights lawyer said several death sentences had been issued since 2011, but none implemented yet. The king has to authorize any executions.

Bahraini authorities said on Tuesday they had arrested 28 people in villages who had been planning “terrorist” operations, and they announced that eight other men were sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the attempted murder of nine policemen in 2013, without providing details.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.