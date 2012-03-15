Bahrain shuts embassy in Syria, withdraws diplomats: BNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain has decided to shut down its embassy in Damascus and to withdraw all diplomats and staff because of worsening security conditions there, the foreign ministry said on Thursday in a statement quoted by state news agency BNA.

The foreign ministry also called upon Bahraini nationals in Syria to be cautious and to leave the country immediately, BNA reported.

The move came one day after Saudi Arabia and Italy closed their missions, amid an escalating crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad that has killed thousands.