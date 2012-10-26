Bahraini policeman dies after April attack

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Bahraini policeman has died from burns sustained in an April incident authorities described as a “terrorist act”, the state news agency BNA reported late on Thursday.

BNA quoted a police director as saying the officer had died of “serious burns sustained as a result of a terrorist incident in the area of Karzakan on April 22, 2012”.

It said the man died abroad, where he was undergoing treatment, but gave no further details.

Thirty-five people were killed in an uprising against the Sunni-led government, led by the country’s Shi‘ite Muslim majority, early in 2011, including five security personnel.

The opposition says more than 45 other people have died in political violence since martial law ended in June 2011, a figure disputed by the government. Authorities say two policemen have been killed this month.

Shi‘ites complain of discrimination in the electoral system, jobs, housing and education and say they are mistreated by government departments, the police and the army.

Bahrain is a base for the U.S. Fifth Fleet, which patrols oil shipping lanes in the Gulf region.