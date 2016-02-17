U.S. says more progress needed in Bahrain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday praised Bahrain’s steps toward political reforms but said the country needs to do more, adding that U.S. officials will continue to press concerns over freedom of expression and other related rights.

“Bahrain has made progress in some areas, including by creating institutions that improve oversight of security institutions, but more work remains to be done,” U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement that comes on the 5-year anniversary of an uprising there.