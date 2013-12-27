FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two policemen wounded in Bahrain bomb attack: ministry
December 27, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Two policemen wounded in Bahrain bomb attack: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA (Reuters) - Two policemen were severely wounded by a homemade bomb west of the capital Manama, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said on Friday in a message on its Twitter account.

The policemen were attacked in al-Bade‘e street near al-Maqsha‘a village in what the ministry said was “a terror act.” It gave no further details.

Bahrain, home of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, has been buffeted by political turmoil since 2011 when mostly Shi‘ite protesters took to the streets calling for political reforms and more say in the Sunni ruled island kingdom.

The Bahraini government largely put down the uprising with help from Gulf Arab neighbors but small-scale clashes continue and bomb attacks mainly on policemen and security officers have been increasing since mid-2012.

Reporting by Farishta Saeed; Writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Andrew Hay

