Two killed in Bahrain car explosion: Interior Ministry

MANAMA (Reuters) - An explosion in a car killed two people and wounded a third in a mostly Shi‘ite village in Bahrain on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry said on its Twitter account the explosion was in the village of al-Maqshaa’, along the Budayya highway, outside of the capital Manama.

“Initial inspections uncovered two burnt bodies and a third with burn wounds was taken to hospital,” the ministry said.

There were early signs the car contained explosive substances, it added.

The U.S.-allied Gulf kingdom, which is seen as a bulwark against nearby Shi‘ite Iran and is home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet, has been hit by several small bombings in recent weeks as the country struggles with continued unrest from its Shi‘ite Muslim community.

Bahrain’s majority Shi‘ite Muslim population wants political reforms and an end to perceived discrimination in the Sunni-Muslim ruled country. Bahrain denies any discrimination.

Authorities quelled a 2011 uprising that was inspired by Arab Spring protests in other countries, but many Shi‘ite areas are still witnessing near daily clashes with police.

In one of the most serious recent attacks, three policemen were killed in a bomb attack in March in the village of Daih while security forces were trying to disperse a group who were blocking roads in the village after a funeral.

Since then, several explosions, mostly of homemade bombs, have injured at least three policemen in Shi‘ite villages around the island.