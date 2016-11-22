Dr Pepper bottles are seen inside a store in Port Washington, New York May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS.N) said on Tuesday it would buy antioxidant beverages maker Bai Brands LLC for $1.7 billion, in cash, in the latest example of a soft-drinks maker investing in products that are perceived to be healthier.

Dr Pepper Snapple, which also makes the 7UP and Schweppes soft drinks, already has a roughly 3 percent stake in Bai. Bai is one of its "Allied Brands," which are healthy-drinks companies that it distributes through its network.

Bai, which means "pure" in Mandarin Chinese, sweetens its drinks with plant-based ingredients and infuses them with antioxidants from coffee fruit and white tea.

Its drinks, which include carbonated flavored water, coconut water and premium ready-to-drink teas, have no artificial sweeteners and only 5 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving.

The deal, Dr Pepper Snapple's first major acquisition since being spun out of Cadbury Schweppes in 2008, comes as consumers are increasingly seeking calorie-free alternatives to sugary drinks. Several U.S. cities recently voted for a new tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

To cater to health-conscious consumers, soda giants have built stakes in, and in some cases bought, makers of healthier and more natural drinks.

Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) invested in organic juice maker Suja, Honest Tea and Zico Coconut Water and ended up buying the latter two companies.

Reuters reported in October that Dr Pepper Snapple, which bought a minority stake in Bai for $15 million last year, was in talks to acquire the company.

Princeton, New Jersey-based Bai was founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Ben Weiss, who owns a majority of the company and will continue to lead Bai within Dr Pepper Snapple's packaged beverages business.

Dr Pepper Snapple said the purchase price includes a tax benefit of about $400 million on a net present value basis, and will be financed through new unsecured notes and short term commercial paper.

Dr Pepper Snapple said Bai is expected to generate about $425 million in net sales in 2017 and add $132 million to its sales that year.

The company said the deal will hit its profit in 2017 due to higher marketing costs and interest expenses related to financing the deal, before adding to reported earnings in 2018.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is Dr Pepper Snapple's exclusive financial adviser and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius its legal adviser.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is Bai's exclusive financial adviser and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP gave legal counsel.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)