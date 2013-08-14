FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baidu says agrees to buy Netdragon's 91 Wireless for $1.85 billion
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 14, 2013 / 8:43 AM / in 4 years

Baidu says agrees to buy Netdragon's 91 Wireless for $1.85 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees walk past the logo of Baidu outside its headquarters in Beijing, December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy the app store of Hong Kong-listed Netdragon Websoft Inc for $1.85 billion in cash in what would be the biggest deal in China’s IT sector.

Baidu’s purchase of 91 Wireless, one of the country’s top three app stores by monthly users, fits in with the diversification strategy of China’s biggest internet services provider.

Baidu said it expects to close the deal by the fourth-quarter of this year. “The acquisition of 91 Wireless significantly strengthens our mobile app distribution capability,” said Chief Executive Robin Li.

Baidu, which has a market capitalization of $49.5 billion, said it had purchased a 57.4 percent of 91 Wireless from Netdragon and the rest from other shareholders.

Baidu shares have risen 41 percent since the beginning of the year, outperforming the NASDAQ 100 Index which is up 18 percent in the same period.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.