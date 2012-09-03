FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Baidu to invest $1.6 billion to set up cloud computing centre
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 3, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

China's Baidu to invest $1.6 billion to set up cloud computing centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Robin Li, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Chinese search engine Baidu, arrives to speak at the Baidu technology innovation conference in Beijing September 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s largest search engine Baidu Inc will invest more than 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) to set up its cloud computing centre, Baidu’s chief financial officer Jennifer Li said on Monday.

Baidu, which unveiled its mobile Internet browser at its annual conference in Beijing, is pushing deep into cloud computing as the heart of its mobile strategy in order to capitalise on the booming sector.

Cloud computing is a term used to describe data storage and processing done on the Web.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Terril Jones; Writing by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.