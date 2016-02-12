FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Baidu gets offer for its 80.5 percent stake in Qiyi
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Deals
February 12, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

China's Baidu gets offer for its 80.5 percent stake in Qiyi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baidu's company logo is seen at its headquarters in Beijing December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Chinese Internet search company Baidu Inc said it received an offer for its 80.5 percent stake in online video company Qiyi.com Inc from the chief executives of the two firms.

Shares of Baidu, sometimes referred to as China’s Google, rose 4.1 percent to $147.21 in premarket trading on Friday.

Qiyi has an enterprise value of $2.8 billion, Baidu said in statement.

Baidu said its board had formed a special committee to evaluate the offer.

The search company bought the majority stake in the then loss-making Qiyi in 2012, a push into the highly competitive Chinese digital media market.

Up to Thursday’s close, Baidu shares had fallen more than 34 percent in the past 12 months.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
