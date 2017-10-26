FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baidu third-quarter profit more than doubles
October 26, 2017 / 8:49 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Baidu third-quarter profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that more than doubled, compared to a year earlier, helped by the search engine giant’s spending control on traffic acquisition costs.

FILE PHOTO - Baidu's company logo is seen at its headquarters in Beijing December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Net income attributable to Baidu rose to 7.95 billion yuan ($1.20 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from 3.10 billion yuan, a year earlier.

Baidu’s total revenue rose to 23.49 billion yuan from 18.25 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.64 yuan)

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

