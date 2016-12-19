FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bain Capital hires MUFG Morgan Stanley, others for Macromill relisting: DealWatch
December 19, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 8 months ago

Bain Capital hires MUFG Morgan Stanley, others for Macromill relisting: DealWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital has hired Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, Daiwa Securities Group (8601.T) and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to handle the re-listing of shares of an online marketing research firm Macromill Inc, people familiar with the deal told Thomson Reuters DealWatch.

Bain Capital bought 100 percent of Tokyo-based Macromill through an 51.4 billion yen ($438 million) public tender offer in 2014.

The U.S. firm is planning to relist Macromill next year and the shares will be sold globally, according to the people familiar with the deal, who asked not to be identified because the process was not public.

($1 = 117.3000 yen)

Reporting by Noriko Futamura; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

