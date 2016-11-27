Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders approve Newmarket takeover
TORONTO Mid-tier Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold said on Friday its shareholders voted heavily in favor of its takeover of Newmarket Gold, confirming a Reuters story on Thursday.
NEW YORK Shares of oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N) could rise significantly if it completes its merger with General Electric Co's (GE.N) oil and gas division, according to a report in Barron's.
The companies announced the deal last month, just as competition in the sector started to heat up after several years of low crude prices. The combined company would be the world's second-largest oilfield services provider.
The report said the new company would be well positioned even if oil prices do not rise significantly. It said that Evercore analyst James West believes the stock could be worth $69 a share, more than 10 percent above its closing price of $61.88 on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Mexican bank InvestaBank will stick to its plan to acquire Deutsche Bank assets in the country, saying it has been cleared in audits by local regulators after one of its partners was arrested in the United States.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is in advanced talks with a party interested in buying its onshore operations in Gabon as part of a $30 billion divestment plan following its purchase of BG Group, which was completed in February..