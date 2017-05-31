EU clears GE's Baker Hughes purchase without conditions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission cleared General Electric Co.'s (GE.N) purchase of oilfield services firm Baker Hughes BHI.N without conditions on Wednesday, the EU competition authority said in a statement.
It concluded that the merger of the two U.S. companies would not harm competition in European markets for various products where both were active, including electrical submersible pumps, refining chemicals and drilling sensors.
