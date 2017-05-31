FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
EU clears GE's Baker Hughes purchase without conditions
#Deals
May 31, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 3 months ago

EU clears GE's Baker Hughes purchase without conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company General Electric is shown at their subsidiary company GE Aviation in Santa Ana, California April 13, 2016.Mike Blake/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission cleared General Electric Co.'s (GE.N) purchase of oilfield services firm Baker Hughes BHI.N without conditions on Wednesday, the EU competition authority said in a statement.

It concluded that the merger of the two U.S. companies would not harm competition in European markets for various products where both were active, including electrical submersible pumps, refining chemicals and drilling sensors.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

