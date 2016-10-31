Hilton's value could rise by 25 percent on breakup: Barron's
NEW YORK Shares of Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc could increase by at least 25 percent on its planned split into three companies, Barron's reported on Sunday.
General Electric Co (GE.N) is nearing an about $30 billion deal to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The combined entity will be controlled by GE and would have publicly traded shares, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2fuYplX
The deal is to be announced on Monday, the Journal said.
GE said in a statement last week that it was in talks with the oilfield services provider on potential partnerships but none of those options included an outright purchase.
Baker Hughes' planned merger with bigger rival Halliburton Co (HAL.N) fell through in May due to opposition from regulators.
A partnership with Baker Hughes could help GE to transform its oil and gas division and emerge a larger player in the sector to better compete with oilfield services leader Schlumberger (SLB.N).
Also, this partnership could give Baker Hughes a chance to redefine itself following the failed merger.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ZURICH Sika's founding family, locked in a bitter takeover battle with the company's management over plans to sell its controlling stake in the Swiss chemicals maker to France's Saint-Gobain , wants the three sides to hold talks on a compromise.
MOSCOW Rosneft has sent a draft mandatory offer to the central bank to buy the shares it does not already own in oil firm Bashneft, the Russian energy company said in a regulatory statement released late on Friday.